At least one sports book believes the Patriots could be adding a bruiser to their running back room. Leonard Fournette was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, and at BetOnline, the Patriots and Bears are the favorites to land him.
The fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette is owed a cap hit of $4.17 million in the final year of his rookie deal. The LSU product hit the 1,000-yard mark twice during his three-year stint in Jacksonville, but there were also locker room issues behind the scenes.
The Patriots certainly have the cap room to add him, but they’re currently 23rd on the waiver wire, so there’s a good chance Fournette is claimed long before they have a chance. They’re also deep at the position with Sony Michel, Damien Harris, Rex Burkhead, and James White in the fold, as well as Lamar Miller, who made his practice debut on Monday morning.