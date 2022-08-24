Len Dawson, the Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship and was with the organization for six decades as a player and broadcaster, has died, his family announced early Wednesday morning.
He was 87.
Known as “Lenny the Cool” for his composure and guile on the field, Dawson was the Chiefs’ starter for 14 seasons, including their appearances in Super Bowl I and Super Bowl IV.
Dawson was an iconic symbol of Kansas City sports success, and his status ranks among a select company that includes the Royals’ Hall of Fame third baseman George Brett, pro golfing champion Tom Watson and the late Buck O’Neil of the Negro Leagues’ Kansas City Monarchs and a recent inductee into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
In addition to being the face of the Chiefs franchise from the time the club moved from Dallas to Kansas City in 1963 until he retired as a player in 1975, Dawson was known by future generations of fans for his work in television as the longest-tenured sports anchor in Kansas City history.
Dawson, a strapping 6-footer with wavy hair and a killer smile, began working as a sports anchor for KMBC-TV (Ch. 9) during his playing days in 1966, not stepping down until 2009. He also served as an NFL color commentator for NBC Sports for six years; was co-host for HBO’s “Inside the NFL” for 24 years; and was the Chiefs’ radio analyst from 1984 to 2017.
He entered hospice care on Aug. 12. Through KMBC, the Dawson family issued this statement: “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.
“He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”
