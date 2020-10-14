The final Bell has rung.
Le’Veon Bell was cut by the Jets on Tuesday night, ending the unhappy and underused running back’s time in New York after only 17 games.
Bell came to the Jets after sitting out the 2018 season, which followed five successful seasons in Pittsburgh, where he rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 16 TDs in his final two seasons there.
With the Jets, Bell finishes with 863 yards and just three touchdown runs.
His time with Gang Green was mostly marked by questionable usage on the part of head coach Adam Gase, who really never wanted the former Pro Bowler on his team. Bell also missed three weeks of this season due to a hamstring injury.
“After having conversations with Le’Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options of the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le’Veon,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said in a statement released on Twitter. “The Jets organization appreciates Le’Veon’s efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success.”