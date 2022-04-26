There’s an old saying that goes “you make your own luck,” but whoever coined that phrase probably didn’t have this Red Sox team in mind.
Lately the Red Sox have been the architect of their own demise, and over the past few days they’ve found some spectacular ways to lose games that could have been tone-shifting wins.
Saturday Boston was no-hit through nine innings but wound up one strike away from a huge win over Tampa Bay after shutting out the Rays themselves and rallying for two runs in the top of the 10th. Then Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec couldn’t connect on what would have been the final out of the game and Kevin Kiermaier made Boston pay moments later with a two-run, walk-off home run.
That led to Monday’s dispiriting series opener in Toronto, which was highlighted by a brilliantly executed eighth inning comeback followed immediately by ghastly meltdown to give the game right back.
After seven brilliant innings of starting pitching by Nathan Eovaldi and Jose Berríos, the Red Sox went into the top of the eighth trailing 2-0 thanks to a pair of solo home runs by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Matt Chapman. Using some deftly executed small ball tactics, the Red Sox got runners on base to chase Berríos, moved them into scoring position and tied the game on a Kiké Hernández RBI single and an Alex Verdugo sacrifice fly.
It felt as though the game was there for the taking, but then things went awry. Even though Eovaldi was still only at 72 pitches acting manager Will Venable opted to go to the bullpen, and while the unit has been steady throughout the season, they did not have it on Monday.
By the time all was said and done, Matt Strahm had allowed two singles and then newly promoted Tyler Danish allowed the game-winning grand slam to Bo Bichette. Toronto would go on to win 6-2 and now the Red Sox find themselves three games under .500 and four games back of the rival Blue Jays in the AL East.
There’s a lot to unpack with the Red Sox struggles, but they all boil down to one overarching truth. This team simply has not been able to make winning plays, and when you don’t capitalize on your opportunities the luck you wind up making often tends to be bad luck.
It’s still early and the Red Sox have plenty of time to turn things around, but in a division as competitive as this one, the ground Boston has already given could be tough to make up later.