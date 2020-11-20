DK Metcalf determined he would impact this Cardinals game, no matter if they blanketed him with Patrick Peterson plus the entire state of Arizona.
For three quarters, Bobby Wagner, Quandre Diggs, Carlos Dunlap and friends on the Seahawks’ defense determined it would stop playing like it was: the league’s last-ranked unit and the most gained-on unit over a half-season in NFL history.
Then, with that depleted defense exhausted by extended plays by Arizona’s Kyler Murray and the Cardinals’ long drives in the second half, it stood up one more time.
Protecting a seven-point lead with two minutes left, blitzing All-Pro Jamal Adams forced Murray to throw a pass away. Fellow safety Quandre Diggs almost intercepted an incomplete pass but it hit linebacker Bobby Wagner’s helmet as they covered Larry Fitzgerald on a 30-yard heave to the goal line. On third down with 45 seconds left, defensive tackle Jarran Reed looped in and forced Murray to throw wide and D.J. Reed broke it up.
On fourth and 10, 38 seconds remaining, Carlos Dunlap, in his third game since a trade from Cincinnati, stormed in on Murray from the QB’s right side and dumped him for his second sack Thursday night.
The Seahawks’ offensive players ran onto the field. Some threw capes. Some threw water.
Seattle’s exhausted defense looked like it wanted to throw up.
It was a fitting end to a maligned unit’s rebound—and Seattle’s huge, 28-21 victory over the Cardinals in a taut, pivotal game atop the NFC West at empty Lumen Field.
“Our guys really wanted to turn things, and get back on track,” coach Pete Carroll said.
The 69-year-old coach who has always been defense-first was just about gaga over Dunlap’s night and finish.
“A walk-off sack,” Carroll said. “Really cool.”
Carroll had defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. mixing his blitzes he had to use to affect Murray. Sometimes they sent only All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, their best blitzer. Sometimes they sent multiple blitzes. Other times, they showed they were bringing extra guys and dropped off, fooling Murray and the Cardinals.
That showed up as the Seahawks repeatedly ruined wide-receiver screens outside that Arizona called thinking Seattle was bringing more blitzers. Instead, the defense dropped off and had plenty of defenders—including hustling Dunlap from the defensive line—to outnumber the screeners and play outside.
“Definitely, I felt like it was causing confusion,” Wagner said. “We learned from the last time we played them.
“We had to get to this guy. We had to get this guy uncomfortable. That was the only chance we had to win this game. ...
“I definitely feel like he felt us.”
Four games ago, Murray never felt the Seahawks. Seattle played back, not blitzing—and not sacking or hitting Murray once in his 48 drop backs in an overtime loss at Arizona last month.
Thursday, the Seahawks Seattle’s defense sacked Murray three times and hit him seven more times. The Seahawks allowed just 314 yards, 134 yards below their NFL-worst season average.
“Kenny went after them differently than the last time we played them,” Carroll said.
Russell Wilson completed 23 of 28 passes for just 197 yards and touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. And that wasn’t even half the story, for a change.