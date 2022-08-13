Before his arrest Tuesday morning near the Las Vegas Strip, former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch was asleep in the driver’s seat of a 2020 Shelby GT500 when police found him early Tuesday, according to their report.
Questioned by police, Lynch “would speak and then fall back asleep several times throughout the encounter,” according to a Las Vegas police report released Thursday.
An officer reported “a strong odor of an alcohol beverage emitting from the vehicle, his person, and his breath along with bloodshot, watery eyes.”
Lynch told police he “was not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he stole the vehicle.” He was wearing only one shoe at the time, according to the report.
The vehicle was in “undriveable condition,” with no tire on the driver’s side front wheel and the rear driver’s wheel “about to fall off,” according to the police report.
Officers reported finding roadway markings “showing vehicle hit the sidewalk areas” and a tire nearby.
Lynch was taken into custody under suspicion of DUI and booked into the Las Vegas City Jail.
Police obtained a search warrant for a blood sample. According to the police report, Lynch was “not cooperative or willing to comply” and police had to use a “restraint chair to force a blood draw.”
Lynch’s attorneys, Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff, released a statement to TMZ on Thursday: “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support.”
