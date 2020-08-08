Romeo Langford’s season went off the rails early when injuries piled on top of one another. He’s healthy now, though, and he’s shown that he can do some good things on the floor, displaying a feel for the game that feels promising.
“He’s from Indiana so I would hope he’s got feel for the game,” Coach Brad Stevens, an Indiana native himself, joked. “His chance of getting on the court in the playoffs or games where we’re fully healthy is to be a ball-mover and a cutter, make an open shot and guard. I think that’s what it boils down to right now.”
Langford has a ton of promise, and while he’s doesn’t have Jaylen Brown’s game, his career could follow a path similar to Brown’s. His role is limited right now, and he knows it. Everyone, however, knows that’s now how it might always be.
“As he gets older, he will have more responsibility,” Stevens said. “Right now though, if he can do those things, then he adds to our team. I think that’s really important. He’s done a good job when called upon this year and he certainly is capable, it’s just a new world for him.”
Part of that new world involves doing the one thing no one saw coming.
“I would say his defense has been a surprise,” Stevens said. “He’s certainly capable of defense when he came but it’s been a lot of work with (assistant coach) Joe Mazzulla to get ready for that, both individually and understanding system and understanding what his role is in each play.”