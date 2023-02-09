Just days after Kyrie Irving was sent to the Western Conference, his former teammate Kevin Durant joined him. Brooklyn dealt the superstar forward to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday morning in a deal to land Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and additional draft assets. TJ Warren is also headed to the Suns and Phoenix sent its unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 in the deal to Brooklyn, along with a first-round pick swap in 2028, per multiple reports as part of the swap.






