At long last, the 104th PGA Championship and 2020’s first major championship is here.
The PGA Tour is at TPC Harding Park in San Fransisco this week as the players hit the west coast for the first time since mid-February.
This year will be the first PGA Championship I’ve ever followed closely.
Do I understand how important this major is? Yes. However, before last year, my golf love was that of a fair-weathered fan. Those who associate with me know that’s not a term I like to use.
Then I realized how incredible this sport truly is at last year’s RSM Classic. Now I cannot get enough of golf, and I am so excited for this week.
Brooks Koepka is looking to win three PGA Championships in a row.
What more could you want out of a golf tournament?
Koepka is chasing greatness. He’s going after three PGA Championships in a row. Woods hasn’t done it, and neither has Jack Nicklaus.