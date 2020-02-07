Los Angeles will host a public memorial Feb. 24 at Staples Center for Kobe Bryant and eight others killed last month in a helicopter crash, two sources familiar with the event told the Los Angeles Times on Thursday.
The event will cap weeks of tributes across the city following the Jan. 26 crash that killed the Lakers icon, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as parents, coaches and players on Bryant’s Mamba Academy basketball team.
People converged for a week after the fatal crash, gathering at L.A. Live and Staples Center — where the Laker became a basketball legend — to grieve. Fans from around the globe have also trekked to the crash site in Calabasas to pay their respects.
Planning for the massive event is underway. Staples Center has previously hosted memorials for artists Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle. Information about timing and tickets for the ceremony was not immediately available.
