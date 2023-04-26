BALTIMORE — Pitching with a sizable early cushion, Corey Kluber turned in his best start in a Red Sox uniform and got his first win in the process Tuesday night.
Powered by a Jarren Duran grand slam and six strong innings from Kluber, the Red Sox got out to an early seven-run lead and held on to beat the Orioles, 8-6, in the second game of a three-game series at Camden Yards. Boston tagged O’s starter Kyle Bradish for seven runs in less than three innings and improved to 13-12 one night after surrendering a four-run lead in an ugly loss.
Facing Bradish, who struggled mightily against American League East opponents a year ago, Boston foisted a relentless offensive attack. After Triston Casas worked an 11-pitch walk to lead off the second and Duran doubles, back-to-back RBI singles by Christian Arroyo and Reese McGuire put the Sox up, 2-0. Arroyo scored on a Rafael Devers sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
An inning later, the Sox led things off with three straight singles before Duran’s big swing put the game out of reach. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, Duran got a high fastball and crushed it to center field for a 409-ft. grand slam (with an exit velocity of 107.8 mph). It was the first grand slam of his career.
With Boston up seven runs, Kluber cruised through most of his outing, with the only blemish coming in the form of a Jorge Mateo solo homer in the fifth. Kluber entered the start with an 8.50 ERA before turning in his best performance of the season; he allowed just one run on five hits in six innings while recording three strikeouts.
Boston tacked on an insurance run in the eighth when Duran singled and scored on a McGuire groundout. The Sox took a seven-run lead into the ninth before the Orioles began to tee off on Kaleb Ort; Gunnar Henderson (solo homer) and Cedric Mullins (grand slam) launched home runs to cut the deficit to two runs. In a game that looked like a blowout, the Red Sox had to turn to Kenley Jansen, who recorded his 397th career save.
Duran finished his night 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs. He’s now hitting .387 with a 1.062 OPS in nine games this season.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
