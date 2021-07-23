The Red Sox are usually the team that does the little things right. They’re the team that takes advantage of the other team’s minor mistakes. They’re the team that wins the close games.
They didn’t look like that team for most of Thursday’s game.
A sloppy Sox team was getting beaten by a worn-out and razor-thin Yankees roster, one whose bottom-four hitters was deemed the worst in the big leagues by NESN broadcaster Dennis Eckersley, until Kiké Hernandez stepped up with two outs in the ninth.
Hernandez smoked a double off the Green Monster to score two runs and send the game into extras as the Red Sox outlasted the Yankees, 5-4, in 10 innings.
Before Hernandez came through, the local nine was one out away from being responsible for letting the Yankees back into the playoff hunt over the last week. The Yanks beat the Sox on Saturday and Sunday, won both games against the Phillies and nearly won on Thursday to make it five straight.
But the Sox’ win knocked the Yanks back a step, sending them to 50-45 overall and eight back of the Sox with eight days to go before the July 31 trade deadline.
The Red Sox only had themselves to blame for sweating this one out the way they did.
Tanner Houck continued his dominance of the competition at the major league level, striking out eight over 4.2 innings before a rain delay ended his night after 87 pitches.
Down 1-0 in the seventh, the Sox put together a rally that started with a one-out single from Alex Verdugo. Bobby Dalbec singled behind him, Michael Chavis reached on an error and Kiké Hernandez drove in Verdugo from third on a sacrifice fly.
But with two outs, the Sox got too aggressive. Rafael Devers hit a grounder up the middle that was fielded cleanly by Gleyber Torres. Dalbec was running from second and hadn’t even touched third when Torres got the ball, but third-base coach Carlos Febles sent Dalbec home. Dalbec, not known for his speed, was thrown out easily to end the rally with Xander Bogaerts due up next.
Tied 1-1, Adam Ottavino took the ball in the eighth and didn’t have anything working.
He walked the first two batters before Giancarlo Stanton hit a bloop single into left field that was misplayed by Verdugo, who overran the ball and had to retreat to get it while the Yankees scored the go-ahead run. They made it 3-1 on a sacrifice fly from Torres.
Just when it looked like the Sox had blown it, Verdugo and Dalbec started another one-out rally with back-to-back singles in the bottom of the ninth.
With Michael Chavis due up, manager Alex Cora chose to go to his bench and called on Kevin Plawecki, who popped out. But he also pinch-ran the speedy Jarren Duran for Dalbec at first base. And when Hernandez stepped up and cranked a double off the wall, Duran flew around the bases and scored the tying run from first to send the game into extras.
Houck was incredible. Eckersley is at his best when he’s enthralled with a pitcher, and was he ever on Thursday night. Houck had his looping slider working magic, and Eck was stunned by some of the poor swings, particularly from left-handed batters. The Yankees took 11 swings at Houck’s slider and whiffed on seven of them.