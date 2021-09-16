Kevione Faulk, a student worker on the LSU football staff and the daughter of running backs coach and former Patriots standout Kevin Faulk, died Monday morning, the team confirmed in a social media post. She was 19.
“We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family and all of those who love Kevione,” the team said in a statement. “She was part of the LSU Family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague.”
The cause of death was not announced.
Kevin Faulk, LSU’s all-time leading rusher, is in his second season coaching the running backs. Before he returned to LSU as a coach, Faulk won three Super Bowls during a 13-year career with the New England Patriots.