US-NEWS-BOSTONMARATHON-SECURITY-YB

30,000 runners will depart Hopkinton, Mass., eyeing this sight — the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston Street, seen here with the winner’s trophy in 2022.

 Jim Michaud / Boston Herald

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya has been the world’s best marathon runner for nearly a decade but there is a glaring omission in his resplendent resume.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.