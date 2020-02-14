Colin Kaepernick is touching down in a new arena.
The NFL quarterback and activist announced on Thursday that he will release an autobiography this year through his own publishing company, Kaepernick Publishing. Audible, the producer and seller of spoken audio entertainment, will release the spoken-word version and will partner with the imprint to create original content from and about influential figures.
“Part political awakening and part memoir, Kaepernick’s memoir will reveal the life experiences that led him to risk his career as a star NFL Super Bowl quarterback in one silent act of protest,” according to a news release.
“My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning,” Kaepernick said in the release. “I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action.” He said he hopes the partnership “can elevate black and brown voices who can empower future generations.”
According to the release, the publisher also plans to offer “unprecedented ownership options” to collaborators and bring “greater diversity and representation to literature and the spoken word.”
Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, made national headlines in 2016 when he refused to stand for the national anthem before a preseason game in protest of police brutality. His actions were in part inspired by tensions between law enforcement and black Americans after Michael Brown was killed in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. The officer who shot Brown was not indicted.