FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots’ messaging on their latest controversy has been consistent.
Coach Bill Belichick has repeatedly denied the team’s football operations had any involvement in the illegal videotaping of the Bengals’ sideline two weekends ago in Cleveland. Players have said the incident doesn’t affect them and isn’t on their minds.
But during a Thursday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Julian Edelman slightly broke ranks by giving his honest opinion on the team’s latest scandal.
“Yeah, that’s pretty much a joke,” Edelman said. “We haven’t even thought about it, honestly. We’ve been thinking about other things. It’s funny, but it is what it is. I don’t know, it’s ridiculous. My focus is on the Buffalo Bills.”
The NFL has yet to announce the findings of its ongoing investigations into the Patriots, who hired a production crew to film another installment of the team’s online documentary series, “Do Your Job.” As it followed the work of an advance scout, the crew violated league policy by filming both Cincinnati’s sideline and the field from the press box for several minutes. The cameramen were confronted by a member of Bengals security and league personnel, which confiscated their footage.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell remarked about the investigation last week during the league’s winter meetings. He acknowledged the Pats’ previous offenses — namely, Spygate — will factor into his decision of how to punish the team. Goodell did not put a timeline on the investigation.
“Obviously it’s under review. We’re going to be thorough. We’re going to take our time and make sure we look over everything that’s pertinent there, and then we’ll make a decision,” Goodell said. “And obviously there won’t be much time before we make a decision and when you hear about it.”
Pats practice in Gillette Stadium
For the second straight day, the Pats moved at least part of practice from their outdoor grass fields.
On Wednesday, special teams worked inside Gillette Stadium for a brief period. On Thursday, the entire team took to their artificial game field.
Belichick said the decision to change locations “probably” related to simulating game conditions. Temperatures inside the stadium hovered around 20 degrees Thursday. Saturday’s weather is expected to bring temperatures in the low 30s, little wind and zero precipitation.
Thursday’s practice was the Patriots’ first inside the stadium since the summer. It was also the coldest of the regular season.