BOSTON — Less than a week after Xander Bogaerts agreed to an 11-year contract with the Padres, members of the Red Sox braintrust went on a field trip in an attempt to make sure history didn’t repeat itself. The events of that week ultimately led to the largest contract in franchise history.
On Dec. 14, a Wednesday sandwiched between press conferences to introduce free agent additions Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida, a group featuring principal owner John Henry, president/CEO Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, general manager Brian O’Halloran, assistant GM Eddie Romero and manager Alex Cora, descended, in secret, upon the Dominican Republic. The clandestine one-day trip had one purpose: the Red Sox were on the island to up their offer to star third baseman Rafael Devers in hopes of ultimately getting a deal done.
It worked. Less than a month later, the Red Sox had signed Devers to a record-breaking 10-year, $313.5 million extension. In the minds of those who attended, the meeting at a Santo Domingo hotel was a turning point.
“We had great conversations down there,” Devers said through translator Daveson Perez. “My thought process was that they wouldn’t come all the way to the Dominican Republic for no reason.”
Devers was right. Sox officials traveled to the Dominican to present Devers and his representatives with an offer worth more than $300 million, the first time the club had reached that threshold in talks. Cora knew going into the meeting what was about to be presented to the third baseman he had grown to love since taking over as manager in 2018. He wanted to make sure he was there to witness Devers’ reaction.
“I went there just to hear somebody say, ‘We’re going to offer you this money,’” Cora said. “I told (girlfriend) Angelica, I said, ‘I want to be at that table when somebody tells another person that you’re going to make $300 million.’ And I got excited.
“His reaction was great,” Cora added. “It was priceless. His eyes got as big as when he sees a fastball right down the later. I was right next to him. I was like, ‘Chill, bro!’ ”
The Red Sox will have Devers under their control for the next 11 years, until he is 36 years old. The club identified locking him up as an “urgent priority,” in the words of Werner, and delivered. The trip to Santo Domingo was no small part of it.
