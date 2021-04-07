The Celtics hung around early, but turnovers and foul trouble doomed them in a 106-96 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday at TD Garden. Philadelphia used a decisive 21-2 run in the second quarter to pull away.
It was a frustrating night for the Celtics, who were victims to Philadelphia’s ability to get to the free-throw line, where the 76ers shot 29-for-39. Robert Williams III picked up three early fouls, which changed the rest of the game as the C’s fell to 25-26. Boston was without Evan Fournier, who will be out the rest of the week because of health and safety protocols.
Jayson Tatum led the C’s with 20 points, though the efficiency was a slog at 7-for-17 shooting. Jaylen Brown (17 points), Marcus Smart (14) and Kemba Walker (14) were all in double-figures. The Celtics were also too careless as they finished with a season-high 22 turnovers.
The Celtics are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to take on the New York Knicks for the second game of a back-to-back. Boston will be without Kemba Walker to left knee management, but are hoping to have Tristan Thompson back.
Foul trouble buries Williams
While Williams can surely stuff a box score, he still has to smooth out the edges of his game. That manifested itself Tuesday when he was called for three quick fouls in the first quarter, forcing him into foul trouble and a trip to the bench for the entire second quarter. After a long Luke Kornet stint in the second, the C’s even turned to Tacko Fall for some spot minutes to guard Joel Embiid.
The timing was brutal for the Celtics as they anticipate Thompson will return Wednesday, but they needed the depth Tuesday. Williams fouled out and finished with just 14 minutes played, picking up four points and nine rebounds.
No comeback spurt: It had been a similar tale for the Celtics in recent losses, where they found themselves in a huge hole but climbed out to make it a game. There was no such theme Tuesday as the 76ers firmly kept the C’s from ever making it a game again. Boston got it down to a 10-point game late, but Philadelphia cruised to the win. There was no extra juice as the Celtics fell below .500 again.
Celtics’ woes against the elite continues: The C’s looked great the past two games, beating up on the bottom-dwelling Rockets and the Gordon Hayward- and LaMelo Ball-less Hornets. It was confidence-boosting and allowed Boston to make up some ground in the standings. But as the losses pile up against the conference’s best, a deep playoff run feels fleeting. With Tuesday’s defeat, the Celtics are a combined 0-6 against Philadelphia and Brooklyn, the two teams with the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Embiid vying for the MVP: While Embiid had to miss nearly a month due to injury, he returned just in time to frustrate the Celtics. Embiid finished with 35 points and six rebounds, but it was his ability to get to the free throw line that downed the C’s. Embiid seemingly lived at the charity stripe, finishing 16-for-20 on free throws; while he only shot 9-for-19 from the field, it was the foul shots that carried him to an efficient game.