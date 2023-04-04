As the Celtics enter the last week of the regular season, Joe Mazzulla, naturally, isn’t concerned with future possibilities or hypotheticals.
Next week, the Celtics will learn their playoff opponent, likely from one of the play-in games. With four games left this week, they still have a shot at the No. 1 seed. But Mazzulla isn’t wasting his energy on those things.
“There’s nothing we can do about it,” Mazzulla said. “A lot of it’s out of our control.”
The No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the C’s still have a shot – even if it’s highly unlikely – to catch the Bucks for the top seed. They trail by two games, with a road tilt set for Tuesday against the No. 3 seed 76ers before finishing the regular season at home with a two-game series against the Raptors before Sunday’s season finale with the Hawks. Each of those teams are potential playoff opponents.
The Bucks, meanwhile, finish their regular season against the Wizards, Bulls, Grizzlies and Wizards. The Celtics need to make up two games over this final stretch to jump over the Bucks, because they own the tiebreaker between them that they earned with last Thursday’s 41-point win in Milwaukee.
Mazzulla isn’t worried about those scenarios. Instead, he’s focused on maintaining the level of play the Celtics have showcased over the last month, a stretch in which they’re 8-3 and building good habits on both ends at the right time.
“What we can control is playing the way we played the last 11 games, we’re 8-3, number one in both offense and defense and so we’re doing a lot of good things. We just have to keep that going.
“I felt, over the last 48 hours (in back-to-back wins over the Bucks and Jazz), the first game we were very detailed. We managed the game well. Second game, it was just more of a mindset win. And so we have to put that together as we get ready for the last stretch and into the playoffs.”
The Celtics are mostly healthy right now. Robert Williams and Al Horford will likely continue sitting the second night of the back-to-back when they return home to face the Raptors on Wednesday. But Mazzulla isn’t necessarily going to rest starters and regulars this week, even if it’s clear they’ll lock up the No. 2 seed. He said he’d map out the week on a game-to-game basis.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
