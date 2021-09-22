After 15 NBA seasons and 1,950 career made 3s, JJ Redick is retiring.
The 37-year-old shooting guard announced Tuesday he was retiring on his podcast, The Old Man and the Three.
Redick described last season as “coming face to face with my own athletic mortality.” He said he plans to spend more time with his wife, Chelsea, and his two sons, Knox and Kai.
“Going into last season, I wanted it to be my last year, but I wasn’t sure how the season would play out,” he said. “It was difficult for a number of reasons. Being injured, being away from my family, COVID protocols. And really, I had not been playing up to my standards.”
Redick spent 6.5 seasons with the Orlando Magic, four with the Los Angeles Clippers and two with the Philadelphia 76ers. His teams made the playoffs every season until he arrived in New Orleans in 2019.
Before the 2019-20 season, Redick said he jokingly told Williamson in explicit terms not to disrupt his teams’ streak of making the playoffs. The Pelicans were not able to reach the playoffs in the past two seasons.
Earlier this month, Redick donated $100,00 to the Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed those who were affected by Hurricane Ida.