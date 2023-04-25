NEW YORK — Finally, after weeks of waiting, the N.Y. Jets have landed their giant whale.
After starting three different quarterbacks last season, the Jets have landed arguably the biggest quarterback since Joe Namath started under center from 1965-1976.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the Jets, according to sources. The Jets will receive Rodgers, the Packers 2023 No. 15 pick, and a 2023 fifth-round pick in the deal, according to ESPN. In return, the Packers will get the Jets’ 2023 13th overall pick, a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets snaps next season.
On March 8, Jets owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett traveled to California to meet with Rodgers after receiving permission from the Packers.
Last month on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he intended to play for the Jets after the team was ready to move on to Jordan Love, who they selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Weeks later, at the NFL annual meetings in Phoenix, Douglas and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reportedly spoke to each other about a trade for Rodgers. But the two sides were at a standstill regarding compensation. Talks reportedly began happening between the Jets and Packers late last week, with a trade being officially made on Monday.
Although Namath gave him his blessing to wear his retired No. 12 jersey, Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 for the Jets. That was the same number he wore while in college at Cal.
After starting for the last 15 seasons in Green Bay, Rodgers has thrown for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions while having a career quarterback rating of 103.6 as he led the Packers to a Super Bowl win in 2010.
Rodgers is scheduled to make $59.5 million guaranteed from a three-year, $150 million contract extension he signed last year. He is scheduled to account for $31.62 million against the cap for 2023 if the Jets and Rodgers don’t restructure his contract.
Last season was a down year for Rodgers as he dealt with a broken thumb and injuries to his ribs during a season where the Packers finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.
As he recovers from his injuries, Rodgers will join a Jets team that feels ready to contend in the AFC in 2023. Last year, the Jets defense finished fourth in the league in total defense (311.1 yards per game) and points allowed (18.6).
After a 7-4 start entering December, the Jets lost six consecutive games to end the season as they missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year. Amid that stretch, the Jets failed to score a touchdown in their final three games.
