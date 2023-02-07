Down two starters on Monday night, the Celtics were struggling to gain separation against the inferior Pistons. Their role players were stepping in admirably, but the C’s needed their superstar in a game they didn’t have an excuse to lose.
After a rough first half, the best player in the building showed up.
Or, in his words, woke up.
“I just had to wake up a little bit,” Jayson Tatum told NBC Sports Boston. “I started off a little slow and I just had to get myself going. Because in the first half, I was stinking it up.”
Tatum erupted in the third quarter as he scored 18 of his game-high 34 points and the Celtics took control, and when the Pistons made things interesting in the fourth, he helped steer the C’s to the finish line as they completed a 111-99 victory in Detroit.
With Marcus Smart out for a seventh consecutive game due to an ankle sprain and Jaylen Brown out Monday due to a non-COVID illness, Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla went to a new-look starting backcourt. It worked. Derrick White scored 23 points and added seven assists and seven rebounds, and Sam Hauser scored 15 points on five 3-pointers in his first career NBA start.
Tatum missed his first five shots en route to a 3-for-13 first half. But he finally found some rhythm early in the third, when he hit back-to-back 3-pointers. After the C’s led by just five early in the third, Tatum was responsible for a needed jolt as they went up by as many as 23 with another triple late in the third.
The Celtics led by 18 going into the fourth but with Tatum on the bench, the Pistons fought back to make it a seven-point game early in the period, which forced Mazzulla to bring back his star.
Robert Williams — who finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds — scored seven consecutive points as he gobbled up several put-backs during a strong stretch that restored the Celtics’ lead to nine. Then, Tatum found White for back-to-back buckets. Facing a double-team, Tatum kicked it to White for 3 at the end of the shot clock before he found him for a driving layup that gave the C’s a 12-point lead, and they didn’t look back.
“They’re putting two on J.T., and that means we got the advantage somewhere,” White told reporters. “Just have to make the right play after that.”
