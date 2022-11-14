DETROIT — Jayson Tatum received the pass in the right corner behind the 3-point line, directly in front of the Pistons bench, and Detroit’s coaching staff, including former Celtics assistant Jerome Allen, practically begged its players to come help. Bojan Bogdanovic eventually made a few steps over, but it was too late as Tatum rose over Jalen Duren, with the defender’s hand in his face.
Splash.
Tatum turned around to look at the Pistons bench as he skipped away, and seemed to have a word or two to say. But they had no answers.
On a night the Celtics were severely shorthanded — down Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon — Tatum more than made up for it with another MVP-caliber performance. He scored 43 points, including 28 during a spectacular second half, as the Celtics pulled away for their sixth consecutive victory, a 117-108 win over the Pistons.
When this season winds down and the MVP debates heat up, remember this performance on a Saturday night in November in Detroit. The second leg of a back-to-back, without three key players and dealing with left wrist discomfort, Tatum overcame it all, playing 41 minutes in a monstrous effort as he carried the Celtics to a gutsy road victory.
“Find a way to win,” Tatum said on NBC Sports Boston. “We got in late last night, back to back. Whatever the circumstances were, all that matters tonight is that we won or not. That’s all I was thinking, regardless of how many points or whatever. Find a way to win.”
Just three nights after they handled them at home, the shorthanded Celtics had trouble finding separation from a hungry Pistons squad without star Cade Cunningham, but Tatum took the leading role in bringing the C’s home. He drilled back-to-back 3s to start a 16-5 run as Boston took an eight-point lead into the fourth, where he carried the momentum.
Tatum typically sits to begin the fourth quarter, but even on the second night of a back-to-back, he apparently didn’t need his usual rest. He started the period on the floor and didn’t leave until he had successfully put the game away.
The Pistons cut it to four early in the quarter but the Celtics answered with their three-headed monster of Tatum, Marcus Smart and Grant Williams – who all submitted impressive performances and fueled the Celtics to a game-sealing run. Smart hit a 3 and Tatum hit two of three free throws after being fouled on a 3 before the play of the night. Smart stripped Jaden Ivey from behind, saved the ball out of bounds by throwing it over his head and somehow finding Tatum in stride down the court, and Tatum found Williams for a one-handed alley-oop.
Detroit cut it back to six but Tatum delivered two final blows. Tatum somehow found himself alone on the left wing for an easy 3, and after Ivey answered with a 3, Tatum drilled the demoralizing triple in front of the Pistons’ bench. There were still six minutes left, but they weren’t coming back from that.
“From him, I saw a guy who said, ‘I’m going to take over the game and make the right play,’ ” Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters in Detroit. “That’s what he did.”
The performance capped a stellar week for Tatum, who outdueled Ja Morant last Monday before beating reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic on Friday. A night later, there was no letdown as he carried an undermanned squad for stretches. For years, Tatum has admittedly got off to slow starts but that hasn’t been the case this season. He’s arguably been the best player in the league through the opening month.
“The game has slowed down a lot for me, from this year to last year to the year before that,” Tatum said. “As it should. I put a lot of work in and I’m growing. I’m playing more games, I’m just learning each and every one I play, and I should get better with time.”
