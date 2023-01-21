The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum drives against the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, with a screen from teammate Robert Williams III, during the first half at TD Garden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Boston.

The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum drives against the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (30), with a screen from teammate Robert Williams III during the first half at TD Garden Thursday in Boston.

 Maddie Meyer / Getty Images North America/TNS

Jayson Tatum will get some extra time off this weekend after carrying a heavy minutes load for the Celtics in a win over Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday. The All-Star forward was ruled out by the team for Saturday’s tilt against the Raptors in Toronto due to left wrist soreness. He is the only Celtic on the injury report besides Danilo Gallinari.

