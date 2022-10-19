On the eve of a new season, Jayson Tatum was feeling confident.
Months removed from cementing his status as one of the game’s best in leading the C’s to the NBA Finals, and after a much-needed summer of recovery, Tatum was ready to do it again. It felt like the first day of school for him. He even had his outfit picked out.
“Butterflies?” Tatum was asked. “Not anymore.”
Entering his sixth season, Tatum is sure of himself, knows all the ways he can impact the game, and he knows what it takes to win. And apparently, done with his slow shooting starts — a nod to his self-imposed criticism this preseason.
Of all the question marks facing these Celtics — most notably how they move forward after the season-long suspension of Ime Udoka — Tuesday’s season opener was a reminder that their talent will prevail on most nights, and they have the stars capable of leading them. Tatum and Jaylen Brown both scored 35 points, and the Celtics ran away from the Philadelphia 76ers in the second half on their way to a 126-117 opening night victory at TD Garden.
The Celtics may not have been treating this like a statement game, but as “Gino Time” flashed on the video board at the final buzzer and chants of “Let’s go Celtics!” reverberated through the building, the C’s proved that their focus on blocking out any outside noise wasn’t just lip service.
“We picked up right where we left off,” said Joe Mazzulla, who won in his NBA coaching debut. “I pride myself in the Boston fans and the city of Boston, and when they’re cheering for you, that means you’re doing something right.”
The Celtics, though, seemed to be frustrated at certain points and looked to teeter them on the edge. Tempers flared against a bitter rival. Questionable fouls put them in difficult spots. After a strong start, Al Horford picked up two quick fouls — and was issued a flagrant — but even without Rob Williams, the Celtics, helped by an unlikely source in Noah Vonleh, did an admirable job in controlling Joel Embiid.
But they had another MVP-caliber player to deal with. James Harden flustered the Celtics during a ridiculous first-quarter run in which he scored 16 points and was fouled on three 3-point attempts. The C’s weathered that storm to take a tie game into halftime, but frustrations nearly boiled early in the third quarter, when Marcus Smart and Embiid got tangled up. Smart grabbed Embiid’s leg, and the Sixers big man crumbled to the floor in what Grant Williams described as a FIFA-like flop. The teams then had to be separated as emotions got high.
But when the dust settled — after Smart was issued a personal and technical foul — the Celtics didn’t let any of those frustrations overcome them.
“We’re going to make mistakes,” Mazzulla said. “We’re not going to play perfect. If it’s a foul, it’s a foul. It is what it is. But we have to be able to move onto the next play and they went on that run in the second quarter, maybe they went up 8, and we didn’t call a timeout, because I trust our guys and I thought they maintained their poise and we executed and got back in the game. So I thought that was key.”
Then, the Jays did their thing.
With the game tied at 68 early in the third quarter, the Celtics stars took over as they got out in transition and took advantage of their speed and skill emphasized by their smaller lineups. Tatum and Brown scored the next 10 Celtics points, capped by Brown’s runaway dunk to put the C’s up six and force a timeout by Sixers coach Doc Rivers, before they continued their flurry and kept turning Embiid and the Sixers over. Tatum hit a 3 with 3:49 to put the C’s up 12, and raised his hand in the air toward the crowd.
Tatum — who scored 17 third-quarter points — and the Celtics never looked back.
Brown and Tatum have both had big performances in their time together – but Brown thought Tuesday’s was different given the circumstances as the Celtics honored late franchise icon Bill Russell.
“It was unique and special,” Brown said. “I’m happy we both came out and performed and got the win, but it feels a little bit better knowing what and knowing who we were playing for.”
And after a short summer of reflection after their NBA Finals loss to the Warriors, the two Celtics stars are on the same page. They know what they’re pursuing, and as they both try to take the next step in their careers, it doesn’t even need to be said.
“I think what’s understood doesn’t have to be explained, in a sense,” Brown said. “We both are extremely competitive, both are trying to get better, trying to get our franchise better, trying to make our teammates better … trying to chase a championship. We both had bad summers after losing to the Warriors on our home floor and have to answer for it all summer long. I can speak for him and I can speak for myself that it was tough. Going into this season, we kept all of that in mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.