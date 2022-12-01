Jayson Tatum rolled off a screening action with Grant Williams and suddenly — somehow — found himself all alone with the ball beyond the 3-point arc. On a night he punished the Heat for 48 minutes, there was little question what was coming next.
Splash. Again.
Minutes later, as he stepped to the free throw line to put the finishing touches on his best performance of the season, “MVP” chants continued to shower down on Tatum. Just another night for the player who’s arguably been the league’s best through the first quarter of the season.
“Undoubtedly, he should be leading the MVP race right now,” said Malcolm Brogdon. “I mean, he’s playing at a superstar level.”
Wednesday night was far from the Celtics’ sharpest effort this season. They committed 17 turnovers, including six from Jaylen Brown. Their defense was pedestrian at times. But at the end of the night, they possessed just too much firepower against a Heat team without two of their best players. Tatum scored a season-high 49 points as he hit eight 3-pointers and made 15 of his 25 shots as the Celtics ultimately held off the Heat with a 134-121 victory.
Before the game, as the Celtics were going through layup lines, Tatum said Williams, the birthday boy, had a message for him.
“(He) did his best LeBron (James) impersonation and told me I was going to score 50 today,” Tatum said. “So I just kept that in the back of my mind as I kept shooting.”
Not quite, but his 49 was more than enough to fend off the Heat, who didn’t have stars Jimmy Butler or Victor Oladipo. But hot 3-point shooting from Max Strus and Tyler Herro, and strong play from Bam Adebayo, kept them in it until the star duo of Tatum and Brown took over.
The Celtics — who won their 14th game in their last 15 — led by just three with five minutes to go before pulling away. Al Horford hit a 3 before Brown — who was in foul trouble for most of the night — surged late with Tatum. Brown finished a vicious dunk before Tatum hit a 3. And then after Marcus Smart found Brown for an alley-oop slam, Tatum effectively sealed it with the 3 from the wing.
The C’s struggled defensively on Wednesday but found enough when they needed to as Tatum led them at an MVP-level again.
The seeds of Tatum’s big game were planted from the opening tip, when the Celtics got off to another scorching offensive start. Tatum scored the game’s first six points, a cutting dunk before he converted on a four-point play. He later hit back-to-back 3s as the Celtics took an early 20-6 advantage.
But in what became a theme throughout the night, the Heat had plenty of answers. The Celtics’ defense, faced with their toughest challenge of late, was too relaxed as Miami faced little resistance. Led by Herro and Adebayo, the visitors went on a 21-5 run to take a two-point lead late in the first quarter.
The Celtics struggled to gain separation from the Heat for most of the night but finally created some room to breathe midway through the second quarter. They trailed by two when Brown and Tatum went to work and led Boston on a 12-0 run. Tatum drilled a step-back 3, then converted on a three-point play before Brown’s layup forced a timeout from Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.
Tatum scored 28 points in the first half — three shy of his season average entering Wednesday — as the Celtics built an eight-point halftime lead. But they continued to look sluggish defensively and sloppy to start the third quarter. Caleb Martin hit a 3 to start the half before Brown picked up his fourth foul on the Celtics’ first offensive possession out of the break, which sent the star to the bench. The C’s struggled to contain the hot 3-point shooting of Strus and his teammates but maintained their slim lead behind Tatum’s timely shot-making.
The Celtics led by two in the third when a broken play put the ball in the hands of Tatum, who stepped into a 3. He grabbed the rebound on the Celtics’ next stop and then drilled another in transition, sending the Garden into a frenzy as the Heat called another timeout.
Strus responded by drilling back-to-back triples before Tatum finished a three-point play in transition. He then got some help from some of his teammates, including Brogdon, who scored eight points to finish the period, and Luke Kornet, whose putback at the buzzer gave the C’s a six-point lead into the fourth.
Tatum, as he’s been most nights this season, was ultimately the difference again as his sudden growth to the top of the NBA’s hierarchy continued. It’s left his teammates in a little bit of awe.
“It’s incredible,” Brogdon said. “We’ve gotten to play him a good amount in my career and he’s taken a giant step every year. And to play the way he did last year, to be in the MVP race at times last year, and then to take the jump he’s taken this year has been pretty incredible to watch.”
