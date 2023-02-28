Frustrated by the officiating all night — and maybe another ugly shooting performance — the Celtics were trailing by double digits late in the fourth when Tatum was hit on the arm by Julius Randle while attempting a 3-pointer. He jumped a few times and clapped in protest. And after Josh Hart drilled a corner 3 to put the Knicks up 14, Tatum continued his complaining.
Moments later, the Celtics star headed to the showers at Madison Square Garden early, with Knicks fans, and even Hart, waving goodbye to him as he walked through the tunnel.
Tatum’s first career ejection capped a frustrating night for both he and the Celtics, who never had it going from the opening tip. Two nights after they erased a double-digit second half lead in a wild win over the 76ers, the C’s never sustained any momentum, they missed Jaylen Brown, who was out for personal reasons, and they couldn’t overcome one of their worst outside shooting displays of the season in a 109-94 loss to the Knicks.
The last time they visited MSG, on Nov. 5, the Celtics canned a franchise record 27 3-pointers. In their return on Monday night, they finished just 9-for-42 from downtown — which included 15 consecutive misses during one stretch in the first half — for a 21.4-percent performance that was their worst of the season.
“I just didn’t think it was our night,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters in New York.
The Knicks, who won their sixth consecutive game and second of three meetings this season with the Celtics, are suddenly looking like a legitimate challenger in a potential playoff series. The Celtics, though tied with the Bucks in the standings, fell into second place in the Eastern Conference by percentage points.
Tatum finished with just 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting, including 1-for-9 from long range. After getting just two free-throw attempts on Saturday, he only went to the line once on Monday — and it was a technical free throw.
What triggered Tatum’s ejection?
“I just told him, this is probably the best officiated game I’ve been a part of,” Tatum said, clearly in a sarcastic manner. “It didn’t go over so well.”
Tatum’s is shooting 36.6 percent and 24.1 percent from 3-point range since returning from the break. It’s been nearly two weeks since he was home in Boston, and the Celtics’ return this week should be warmly welcomed.
