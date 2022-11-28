BOSTON — The Celtics have proven early this season that they can win games without several of their key players. But they ventured into some uncharted territory without Jayson Tatum on Sunday night.
Surely, the seemingly immortal Celtics would struggle even just a little without their MVP frontrunner, right?
Think again.
With Tatum sitting at the end of the bench in regular clothes, the Celtics didn’t miss a beat. In yet another testament to their league-leading offense that’s on a historic trajectory, the C’s showed that their star’s absence wasn’t too much to handle. Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 36 points to pace seven Celtics who finished in double figures as they beat the Wizards, 130-121, at TD Garden in a game much more lopsided than the final score indicated.
Malcolm Brogdon scored 17 points off the bench and Derrick White had 13 as the Celtics improved to 16-4 and offered perhaps their most emphatic example yet this season of how dangerous they are. The Celtics shot 55 percent from the field – their third-best output of the season — and 47.1 percent from 3 and were never truly threatened despite a late Wizards run.
“It was fun just coming out and playing basketball with our teammates,” Brown said. “That’s what the season is about. It’s gonna be guys in, guys out. So being able to maintain our level of play without our leader, our big dog, not being in the rotation, it was fun. It comes out, it challenges everybody, it allows everybody to step up in their role.”
Some takeaways from the win:
The Celtics led by as many as 26 in the third quarter and by 25 after three quarters as they took a 113-88 advantage into the final period. With another game on Monday night, it was the perfect opportunity for Joe Mazzulla to rest some of his regulars with a lopsided lead, but he ultimately had to put a few of his starters back into the game as the Wizards cut the lead to 12 midway through the fourth.
With 5:52 left in the game, Mazzulla inserted Brown and Marcus Smart back in the game and the Celtics soon regained control. White hit a 3 to put the C’s back up 15 and Brown’s and-one with 2:04 to go put them up 16 and effectively sealed the victory. It was another learning lesson for Mazzulla, who left his starters in later than he should have in last week’s win over the Bulls.
“I don’t think there’s ever a right answer in any part of the game,” Mazzulla said. “I thought we just adapted to what kind of Washington was doing, and it just looked like they were trying to put the pressure on us and go for the win. We just try to do the same.”
The Celtics’ bench has been one of the team’s greatest strengths through 20 games, and even without Tatum, they continued to thrive.
Tatum typically plays with the Celtics’ second unit but they were just fine without him on Sunday.
From the point when the first batch of bench players — Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet — checked into the game with about four minutes left in the first quarter until early in the second quarter, the Celtics went on a 28-14 run to take command of the game. Even without Brown, the Celtics did just fine with a unit of Payton Pritchard, Grant Williams, Brogdon, Hauser and Kornet. Pritchard contributed again with a 3-pointer on his first play.
The Celtics’ bench outscored the Wizards’ bench, 40-14 through three quarters as there continued to be little drop-off from the starting unit to the second unit, and Brogdon has noticed a shift. The guard said opponents have changed their rotations and left starters in the game longer because of how successful the Celtics’ bench has been.
“I think they’re taking our bench super serious,” Brogdon said. “We’re as effective as a lot of first units in the league as far as our efficiency on both ends. So they’re taking [us] serious, they’re scouting us hard — more than I think they do on most second teams — and we’ve got to keep playing at the level we’re playing at.”
The Celtics have a clear advantage on most nights because of their bench. With White, Williams and Brogdon, they boast several players who have frequently come off the bench for the Celtics but are more than capable of starting.
“We have starters coming off the bench,” Brogdon said. “Me, Grant, Derrick, I think we’d be starting on a lot of teams, and that’s the beauty of this team. We adapt and we have guys that embrace that depth and come in with, I think, humility and just really want to win. I think that’s what everybody here is in it for. We want to win a championship, so guys are willing to sacrifice to do that.”
Kornet’s streak of consecutive made field goals ended at 16 — he previously hadn’t missed a shot since Nov. 11 — when he missed a 3-pointer late in the first quarter, but the backup center still made significant contributions off the bench — on both ends. He finished with 12 points, four rebounds (all offensive) and a pair of blocks in 22 minutes as he continued to show that even when Rob Williams eventually returns, he’s deserving and capable of backup minutes.
