Jaylen Brown will certainly be getting his second career All-Star nod this season. The Celtics star being an All-Star starter is less certain, given the talent surrounding him in the Eastern Conference.
But if there was ever a case to be made that Brown deserves to be a starter in Utah next month, it was done on Wednesday.
While Jayson Tatum has undoubtedly become the face of the Celtics, Brown’s continued growth as his co-star over the last year has made a critical difference in Boston’s rise to the elite in the NBA. It was displayed in every way in Wednesday’s 125-114 victory over the Pelicans as he scored a season-high 41 points — his first 40-point game of the season — on 15-for-21 shooting and added 12 rebounds to fuel the Celtics’ fourth consecutive win.
The Celtics didn’t have Rob Wiliiams or Marcus Smart, and they didn’t overlook the undermanned Pelicans, who were without stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.
Brown’s scoring outburst overcame the brilliance of C.J. McCollum — who scored 38 points, which included six 3-pointers in the first half — and he got plenty of help from Jayson Tatum’s 31 points and 10 rebounds in addition to Malcolm Brogdon’s 20 off the bench as the Celtics pulled away in the second half.
“We got a juggernaut in J.T., but we got another one in J.B.,” Brogdon said.
Brown and Tatum each scored at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, the first Celtics to do so in a game since Paul Pierce and Antoine Walker in 2001 — another symbol of their continued growth together.
For more than two quarters, the Celtics couldn’t seem to shake off the Pelicans. McCollum was unconscious, hitting 3 after 3, and his surrounding cast had enough energy to stay with the C’s. Tatum looked frustrated at times and the Celtics needed an extra boost from his All-Star teammate as they struggled to gain separation.
Brown delivered, scoring 18 of his 41 points in the third period, coming mostly from the mid-range or with aggressive drives to the hoop.
Brown, while he’s having a career season, is shooting a season-low percentage from 3-point range. But as he showed Wednesday, he’s developed an elite mid-range game and his drives to the basket are overpowering and nearly unstoppable.
“It’s just great,” Al Horford said. “It puts a lot of pressure on the defense and I feel like it continues to open up our offense. Eventually they have to make a decision and if they close out to him then I feel like all of us are spaced, we’ll benefit from that. But a Jaylen that’s going to the basket I like. A guy that’s being aggressive, that’s looking to finish at the rim. That’s definitely what I expect and what we need from him.
“When he drives, I feel like people feel it,” Horford added. “When he’s hitting you when he’s driving, that’s real. So it’s good to see him play at that level and have his mind made up that he’s going to attack the paint.”
Brown said being aggressive offensively has been a focal point for him and will be for the remainder of the season.
“I definitely feel stronger this year,” Brown said. “My body is in better shape. I probably put on some pounds of muscle in the summertime, so I’ve been trying to use it as much as I can.”
