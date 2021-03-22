BOSTON — Jaylen Brown nearly hit as many three-point attempts (10) as the entire Orlando Magic team (11) on Sunday afternoon, paving the way for a 112-96 victory for the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Brown erupted for a game-high 34 points in 34 minutes in the win, while Jayson Tatum added 23 points and four assists to help Boston halt a three-game losing streak and pull back to .500 on the season.
Nikola Vucevic had a team-high 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic in the setback.
Boston knocked down 20 three-point attempts through three quarters, marking just the sixth time in franchise history that they hit that mark in an entire game. Eight different players knocked down threes, helping Boston shoot better from beyond the arc than the field in the opening three frames. Brown ultimately was the star of the outburst, knocking down a career-high ten threes in 33 minutes of action.
Boston’s defense woke up in the second quarter. This area has been a sore spot for the Celtics in recent weeks but some added engagement against a Magic offense that started the game hot (31 points in the first quarter) went a long way in this one. The Celtics limited Orlando to just 17 points on 33 percent shooting in the second period, including holding them scoreless for a four-minute stretch midway through the frame, which fueled a 19-8 run heading into halftime. Boston rode that momentum for nearly the third quarter, stretching out to as much as 23 points in third quarter before the Magic made things interesting in the final frame. Boston held the Magic to just 65 points in the final three quarters and Orlando shot a season-low 38 percent for a Celtic opponent.