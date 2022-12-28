SPORTS-MASTRODONATO-SHOULD-RED-SOX-SERIOUSLY-1-YB

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale fires a pitch during his rehab start against the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders July 6 in Worcester, Mass.

 Chris Christo / Boston Herald

With less than two months before pitchers and catchers report to JetBlue Park, the Red Sox have a roster that still has giant holes and lacks a clear path forward in a talented American League East.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.