Even before he was finally called up a few weeks ago, Alex Cora raved about Jarren Duran’s speed and was excited about how that and the ability to put pressure on defenses would translate to the next level and make an impact for the Red Sox.
Wednesday night, it was put on full display in one of the most exciting ways he possible.
Duran lit up Fenway Park with his early signature moment in a Red Sox uniform, as the rookie outfielder unleashed his elite speed on an electric trip around the bases around the bases, a two-run play that helped the Sox take a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the nightcap of Wednesday’s doubleheader, salvaging a split inexciting fashion.
The struggles of two young Red Sox power hitters took center stage in Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader, as Michael Chavis and Bobby Dalbec combined to go 0-for-5 with five strikeouts and a walk in Boston’s 4-1 loss in the afternoon matinee.
But in Game 2, things got better quickly.
Boston (63-40) led 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth as Duran stepped to the plate with Kevin Plawecki at first. When Duran hit Steven Matz’s curveball to the right-center field gap, he was already clearly going extra bases.
“I told Timmy (Hyers) and Alex (Verdugo), just look at him,” Cora said. “Because that’s just how fast he is.”
Duran never stopped going.
With the 27,000-plus at Fenway getting louder as the play developed, Duran raced to third as his helmet flew off. He looked behind him to get an idea of where the ball was and where Toronto’s fielders were positioned, but never broke stride as he was being waved home.
He hesitated for a brief moment as he ran around Bo Bichette at third, but he headed home at full speed, finally sliding head first at the plate and just barely beating the tag by catcher Reese McGuire as an exhilarated Fenway crowd peaked to one of the loudest cheers of the season.
The play ultimately provided the Red Sox some insurance on a big night for some of their rookies.
Tanner Houck dazzled again in his fourth start of the season, as he struck out seven in four innings as he allowed one run. The right-hander didn’t allow a hit through three innings before Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s leadoff double in the fourth, and Bichette’s RBI single.
At 75 pitches through four innings, Houck made way for fellow rookie Garrett Whitlock, who threw two shutout innings of relief before Matt Barnes closed it in the seventh.
The night, though, belonged to Duran. Even as he struggles to adjust to the big-league level, the rookie’s speed could play a huge role for the Red Sox over the next two-plus months.