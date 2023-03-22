Team USA manager Mark DeRosa felt confident in his team’s lineup no matter who would throw for Japan on Tuesday night.
“It’s crazy deep and crazy good,” DeRosa said.
It turns out so was Japan’s pitching staff.
Japan used seven pitchers, starting with Shota Imanaga and finishing with All-Stars Yu Darvish and Shohei Ohtani, to hold the potent U.S. lineup enough to secure a 3-2 victory in the World Baseball Classic championship game at Miami’s loanDepot park before a crowd of 36,098.
In the end it came down to the Los Angeles Angels teammates as Ohtani came in to pitch the ninth and would face Mike Trout with two outs and the bases clear after the former induced Mookie Betts to ground into a double play.
After a six-pitch battle, Ohtani struck out Trout when he swung and missed at an 87-mph sweeper to end the game and send the rest of Japan’s players racing toward the mound to celebrate.
“I was hoping it would end a little bit different with Mike popping one,” DeRosa said. “But the baseball world won tonight. Although those guys are disappointed in there, I couldn’t be prouder of ‘em, the way they came together as a team.”
Japan celebrated its first WBC title since 2009 and won its third overall, remaining the only nation to win multiple WBC championships in the event’s history.
Japan won all seven of its games, completing only the second unbeaten championship run in the history of the WBC and joining the Dominican Republic in 2013.
The United States, which went 5-2 in the tournament, came up a win short of repeating as WBC champions after its victory in 2017.
Team USA delivered a solid collective pitching performance itself, holding Japan to its lowest run total in a game in this year’s tournament. Japan was averaging 8.8 runs scored per game entering the final and had only allowed 16 runs with five of those coming in the semifinal against Mexico.
Merrill Kelly gave up two earned runs on three hits and two walks before DeRosa replaced him with Aaron Loup, who then bailed the U.S. out of a bases loaded, one out situation by giving up just one run.
Loup was the first of five U.S. relievers who would allow only one run over the next 6 2/3 innings.
“I’m proud of every single one of ‘em. They gave us a chance tonight,” DeRosa said. “I hated pulling Merrill right there, and I know he wasn’t happy about it, but we were fully loaded in the pen. I felt like we had to keep the game close in that situation.
“So, yeah, it was some tough decisions that had to be made. But we threw the ball well, we just didn’t get the big hit, we didn’t swing the bats great tonight. Credit to them, though. I mean, they were bringing in some nasty dudes.”
In the second inning, and for the third consecutive game, the U.S. got some more big-game magic from its hottest hitter.
Trea Turner put the U.S. ahead 1-0 in the second inning when he crushed his fifth home run of the tournament 407 feet into the left field seats.
But Japan answered with two runs in the bottom half of that inning, starting with a solo home run from Munetaka Murakami. Kazuma Okamoto, who singled and came around to score on an RBI groundout by Lars Nootbaar, then homered in the fourth to push Japan’s lead to 3-1.
The U.S. left two runners on base in the third and fifth innings. Another promising chance evaporated quickly in the seventh. Jeff McNeil led off that inning with a walk and Betts followed with a single. But Trout flew out to right and Paul Goldschmidt grounded into an inning-ending double play.
In the eighth, after fouling off six pitches, Kyle Schwarber cracked Japan’s pitching armor with a towering, 436-foot solo home run to right center field with one out off Darvish. Turner followed with a single to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. But Darvish induced a pop up from J.T. Realmuto and Cedric Mullins to fly out to center.
“I was shocked they started the lefty (Imanaga),” DeRosa said. “I was shocked that the Padres were okay with Darvish pitching the 8th. They had good stuff, all of ‘em that they brought in....I’m proud of my coaches the way they battled. We gave ourselves a chance tonight to get back in this game.”
