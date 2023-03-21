MIAMI, Fla. — This was the moment Shohei Ohtani had never had in the majors, the atmosphere he had never experienced, the moment to which he had never had the chance to rise. He had never hurried into second base with his helmet long gone, thrown his arms to the sky and hollered at the top of his lungs like he did Monday night.
Since coming to the United States at 23, Ohtani had never seen his team face a ninth-inning deficit in an elimination game, in a packed North American stadium hanging on every pitch, then played a key part by delivering a hit that started the comeback. By no fault of his own, Ohtani had never had the chance to be clutch, not under lights quite this bright.
But as it turns out, the best player on the planet can do clutch, too — and his fingerprints were very much in evidence in Japan’s thrilling 6-5 win that sends his country into the WBC final against the United States on Tuesday night at LoanDepot Park.
His team entered the bottom of the ninth trailing by a run, having never had a lead. Underdog Mexico seemed to be charging to WBC destiny, and had established St. Louis Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos on the mound to send them to it.
But no one does baseball destiny quite like Ohtani, who swung at the first pitch he saw, lashing it into the gap for a leadoff double. He hurried into second and yelled for what seemed like an eternity, especially for him. Ohtani does not normally yell. Ohtani does not normally play on stages like this.
“I think he gave us all the power and emotion,” Munetaka Murakami said of Ohtani’s exhortations. If anyone needed a nudge from an unstoppable baseball force like Ohtani, it was him. Murakami is a 23-year-old superstar, the man who broke Sadaharu Oh’s treasured single-season home run record last season, a likely future big leaguer. But he was also struggling, and conspicuously: He entered the night hitting .190 in the WBC.
But after Masataka Yoshida, whose majestic three-run homer in the seventh tied the game, walked, Murakami doubled. And Ohtani, at 28 one of the best players in major league history yet to appear in a postseason game, finally found himself charging into a celebratory pileup.
Ohtani said in his postgame television interview that he was planning to swing at the first pitch Gallegos threw if it was anywhere near the strike zone.
So much of this tournament has seemed to bend to Ohtani’s will. His epic batting practice performances at the Tokyo Dome are the stuff of legend.
At times, the focus was on 21-year-old pitching prodigy Roki Sasaki, who made his first start against major leaguers. He flashed the 102-mph sinker and devastating splitter that have major league scouts salivating before allowing a three-run homer to Luis Urias.
At times, the game seemed to belong to Patrick Sandoval, Ohtani’s Angels teammate, who threw 4.1 scoreless innings in perhaps the biggest start of his career. Mexico outfielder Randy Arozarena seemed likely to be the hero at various points in the game, flashing his trademark cross-armed pose as he made catch after catch after catch in deep left field, then doubled to start an eighth-inning rally that seemed likely to be decisive.
New Boston Red Sox outfielder Yoshida, who has outhit Ohtani in the tournament, looked certain to be the late-game hero Monday night. His three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh revived Samurai Japan. That homer gave him his 11th, 12th and 13th RBI of the WBC — a tournament record.
And it was Murakami, an NPB superstar whose hit scored Ohtani and pinch runner Ukyo Shuto in that ninth inning.
Shuto, who scored the winning run, almost caught up to Ohtani rounding third. A few minutes after that dash, Ohtani was still out of breath, doing postgame interviews, then offering postgame hugs to players on his team and the other team, alike. He looked like a man who had given all he could for the sake of victory on a major league field — and finally, that victory had come.
