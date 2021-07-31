The U.S. Olympic women’s basketball team’s 86-69 win Friday over Japan was another one of those games for the red, white and blue.
There was no point where Team USA, winners of 51 consecutive Olympic games dating back to 1992, looked like they were in serious trouble of losing. But with gold medal-or-bust expectations, the performance wasn’t exactly confidence-instilling, either, with defensive breakdowns in the first quarter and chemistry issues still causing an eyebrow-raising 17 turnovers.
On paper, a 2-0 start is what everyone expected. But a 13-point average margin of victory in those games? Definitely not. Going into Tokyo, the U.S. defeated Olympic opponents by 30.4 points on average throughout its win streak, a number that was even larger in Rio (37.3).
If the U.S. doesn’t blow out opponents by 30-plus as the stakes get greater and competition tougher, don’t be shocked. Five-time Olympian Sue Bird sees the close games as a product of a “combination of things.”
Bird has long maintained that playing on the Olympic team is more difficult than it appears because the players rarely get ample practice or playing time together.
Though USA Basketball held multiple camps, the finalized Olympic roster only had one week of training together in Las Vegas before departing for Tokyo and playing teams with more experience competing together.
“We’ve been telling you guys for years that we’re making it look easy, something [that’s] really hard,” Bird said. “And now I think what you’re seeing is, it can be like we told you. It is hard, and it doesn’t always work out.
“And that’s not to say that we’re not headed in the right direction. I think with each practice, with each game, we’re getting a little more comfortable because teams are going to continue to play us that way. So we have to be ready for it. But yeah, this is our big, ‘I told you so.’”
It’s not as simple as faulting the U.S. side, either.
“The gap is closing with us and Japan and the rest of the world,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said Friday.
Japan and Nigeria, ranked No. 10 and No. 17 in FIBA World Rankings, don’t have any WNBA players like Australia, Spain and Canada, but their styles of play made life tough for Team USA. Japan plays 5-out and their quick guards could get to the rim with ease and took a lot of 3s. Nigeria gave the U.S. fits with their defensive pressure, exploiting Team USA’s lack of chemistry.
“I’m never not going to give credit to other countries for putting out great products,” Bird said. “We watch the games when we’re just hanging out at the hotel and you see there’s so much talent. The game is obviously global, so it’s getting better and better.”
Japan is the only team competing in Tokyo that has beaten the U.S. in Olympic play, where the Americans are 68-3 all-time. The other two losses came to the Soviet Union/Unified Team, and Russia did not qualify for Tokyo.
Some good news for the U.S. is that Australia — No. 2 in FIBA rankings and thought to have been the top challenger standing between the U.S. and a seventh-straight gold — is at risk of not advancing past the group stage after an 0-2 start. The Opals, whom the Americans have faced in three previous gold medal games, are without WNBA All-Star center Liz Cambage, who withdrew from the Olympics prior to departing for Tokyo.
And while the U.S. has plenty of experienced pieces (four of its five starters are former Olympians), the team is still working on incorporating six Olympic newcomers. That lack of chemistry is what opponents will look to exploit.
“I think you’re seeing a little bit of that, because these teams, what they’re doing is they’re forcing us to play scrappy,” Bird said. “You saw Japan, they just pressed for literally 40 minutes. You don’t see that very often, and usually when you have a team that’s used to playing together, you handle that stuff super easy, but we’re kind of still figuring it out. I think that is a little bit of a difference in comparison to previous Olympic teams.”
What gets overlooked, too, is the quality of players the U.S. lost between Rio and now: four-time Olympian Tamika Catchings, three-time Olympian Seimone Augustus, two-time Olympians Maya Moore, Angel McCoughtry and Lindsay Whalen and 2016 Olympian Elena Delle Donne. Catchings, Augustus and Whalen retired, while Moore stepped away from the game in 2019 and McCoughtry and Delle Donne are hurt.
The U.S. has secured a spot in the quarterfinals, along with China, Spain and Belgium. Next up is the final preliminary game against France Monday at 12:40 a.m.