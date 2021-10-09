For most of Jamie Collins’ 10-minute Zoom on Friday afternoon, the linebacker was grinning.
“It was like going back home for the first time. Leaving. Like you’re going in the service or something. You just show back up home and it’s like, a big smile on my face. I couldn’t stop smiling,” Collins said. “It was just super cool man to come back in here and just know that I can go out with these guys again. For a third time. Like, three times? That’s big. I’m just super grateful for it.”
Over the course of the interview, Collins kept coming back to the idea that New England was the place that allowed him to realize his NFL goals. Initially, Bill Belichick drafted him in the second round of the 2013 draft.
Though this will be his sixth season in New England, Collins believes he still has some work to do to get up to speed. He also admitted there’s added motivation playing in Foxborough.
When Collins was released by the Lions, he seemed like a natural fit back in New England. The Patriots could use some more speed at linebacker and Collins has always been fleet-footed.
“Jamie has experience in our system,” Belichick said. “I feel like he gives us some depth at that spot. He has some versatility, so we’ll work through it here and see how it goes.”
Asked if he’ll be suiting up on Sunday in Houston, the linebacker left the ball in Belichick’s court.
“Whatever the man wants, the man gets,” Collins said. “So we’ll see.”