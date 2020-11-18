It does not seem that James Harden is long for Houston, and while there are rumors flying all over the place, the Boston Celtics might not be willing to pay that hefty price tag that comes along with the former MVP.
According to the Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy, the Celtics have “no interest” in a Harden deal.
This isn’t entirely surprising, and there’s definitely an element of posturing here. The Celtics would certainly be interested in adding an MVP candidate to their team. What they are more likely not interested in is how much it would cost to bring him to Boston.
Harden’s $41.2 million salary is going to be hard for the Celtics to match. The Celtics could try to include Gordon Hayward, but that’s only if he opts in to his $34.2 million player option. And if he does, The Rockets might either want more than Hayward or some combination of players that includes waivable salary to cut costs.If they don’t want Hayward, the Celtics would have to build a deal around Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart just to get close to matching salaries.
They also don’t have the kinds of draft picks the Rockets would want and maybe unwilling to go as far as the Milwaukee Bucks did for Jrue Holiday. The Celtics aren’t as desperate as Milwaukee to make a deal, and their future is much more valuable to them than Milwaukee’s was.