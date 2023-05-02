BOSTON — The Celtics knew the 76ers would still pose a challenge even without Joel Embiid. They said they respected their second-round opponent even without their star big man and the likely MVP.
And yet, once again, they found a way to make life harder on themselves.
Game 1 did not go how the Celtics wanted, and it was another MVP who put them in a hole. James Harden scored 45 points in an electrifying performance – including the game-winning 3-pointer with seconds remaining – as the 76ers went into TD Garden and stole Game 1 with a 119-115 victory.
Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, Jaylen Brown added 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon scored 20, but they couldn’t overcome 16 turnovers – several of them coming in bad spots with the game on the line – or Harden’s 45 points, which included seven 3-pointers. It included a devastating step-back triple over Al Horford with 8.1 seconds remaining, which stunned and quieted the Garden crowd.
The Celtics were not locked in on either end of the floor, even though they shot the ball well at 58.7 percent. The 76ers’ zone defense gave them fits, forcing them into several costly turnovers. Defensively, they couldn’t stop the shot-making of Harden, Tyrese Maxey, or even De’Anthony Melton, who hit five 3-pointers. Brogdon thought they doubled Harden too much.
The game once again came down to poor late-game execution, as the Celtics gave away too many ill-timed turnovers, including two fateful ones in the final minute. The C’s led 113-112 when the 76ers forced them into what appeared to be a shot-clock violation with 32 seconds left. As the shot clock expired, Brogdon inexplicably threw a pass right to Maxey, who dribbled in for an easy breakaway, go-ahead layup. There was confusion on the floor, as the Celtics just stood there after the turnover, thinking the play was dead.
“We all thought it was a shot clock violation,” Tatum said.
The Celtics answered on the next play as Tatum was fouled and then made two go-ahead free throws. But then Harden made the shot of the night. After getting a switch from Smart to Horford, Harden stepped back and drained a 3-pointer to put the Sixers up two.
“Try to guard him as best as I could and he probably surprised me how quick he shot the ball,” Horford said. “I figured he would have tried to spend a little more time before going. But I felt like I was right there, contested.”
The Celtics called timeout but their next play went terribly wrong. Smart caught the inbounds pass and made a drive to the basket, and tried to find Tatum underneath. But there seemed to be a miscommunication as they lost the ball for Smart’s sixth turnover. Tatum had to commit a foul, and Paul Reed made both free throws to seal Philly’s victory.
“I thought he was going to shoot it and he was trying to pass it, so just a tough play at the end,” Tatum said.
The Celtics started out strong, shooting an absurd 73.7 percent at halftime. But somehow, after leading by 12, they only led by three at the break.
Harden went into MVP mode, and his undermanned supporting cast didn’t let the Sixers go away. The Celtics went up five early in the fourth on a long Brown 3-pointer, but Harden engineered an 8-0 run in response. It included a ridiculous step-back 3 in the corner, and then another triple moments later.
The Sixers went punch for punch with the Celtics down the stretch. The C’s led by four with under two minutes to play when Maxey completed a three-point play. The Celtics couldn’t gain any separation, and then they crumbled.
And now, they’re staring at a 1-0 series hole.
