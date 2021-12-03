NASHVILLE — Any of these games could be Jake DeBrusk’s last as a Bruin. And if Thursday’s tilt in Nashville was indeed the last for the on-again-off-again goal-scorer, he left B’s fans a lasting taste of what could have been.
DeBrusk, with a trade request issued to Boston management, scored one of the two Bruins goals, a pure snipe, to help the B’s to a 2-0 victory over an edgy Nashville Predators team at Bridgestone Arena.
And while DeBrusk’s goal may or may not have been a parting gift, Jeremy Swayman gave B’s followers an idea of what still could be. The rookie netminder made 42 saves, some very good ones, to nail down the shutout victory. It was the B’s best goaltending performance of the season.
“He was tracking pucks very well tonight,” said assistant coach Joe Sacco, filling in for Bruce Cassidy, who is on COVID protocol. “It was certainly one of his better games tonight. We needed him and he came up with some big saves.”
The Predators tried to go after Patrice Bergeron all night, Filip Forsberg at one point bloodying the bridge of the captain’s nose, but the B’s chose to beat them where it mattered — on the scoreboard.
“It certainly wasn’t an easy game. We got the 2-0 lead and they pushed hard, but I like the way we competed. We were blocking shots when they had time in the zone. We just battled,” said Sacco.
Not only did Swayman make the 42 saves, his teammates blocked 20 shots in the game. The team seemed to be as locked in and focused on getting the right result as they have been all year.
“It was fun to watch,” said Swayman. “Guys were taking pride in the defensive zone and also in the offensive zone. I had the best seat in the house watching them work, play together, a lot of talk out on the ice. A fun game to be a part of.”
On Monday, it was revealed that DeBrusk had requested a trade and that the B’s would try to accommodate him. But in the meantime, DeBrusk had to continue to play for the undermanned B’s and they needed some quality play out of him.
“I don’t know what his issue is, I just know as a staff, we just work with Jake and try to prepare as best we can to make sure when it’s game-time that he’s ready to help the team any way he can,” said Sacco before the game. “That’s all we want from all our players. We want to make sure that they’re helping their team as much as possible to win hockey games. That’s what we expect from Jake. He’s got to show up, he’s got to be a good pro, he’s got to hold up his end of the bargain. And we have to hold up our end of the bargain and make sure we coach him and make sure he’s trying to help the Boston Bruins win hockey games.”