The Boston Celtics aren’t facing the Miami Heat they beat twice in the regular season in the Eastern Conference Finals.
That team didn’t have the wings to handle Jaylen Brown, who scored 31 and 25 points on the Heat prior to the hiatus. They didn’t have any answer for Gordon Hayward, who put up 29 points on 71.4 percent shooting in their January matchup. Kemba Walker dropped an efficient 28 point game on them as well. Only Jayson Tatum, who only dressed for one of those games, struggled.
This Heat team is different.
“The Iguodala and Crowder acquisitions at the trade deadline were huge, and you knew that right when they happened,” Brad Stevens said after the team’s Sunday practice. “I think that the opportunity for them to play small ball with even more versatility and to surround those shooters with more skill but also guys that could guard the best players on the other team for multiple possessions or end-of-games or those types of things has added a great deal to their team.”
The Celtics got a taste of that in their seeding game against Miami. Tatum finally broke out with a 23 point game that featured a hyper-efficient 76.9 percent true shooting percentage, but Brown, Hayward, and Walker all had trouble getting going. Boston’s small-ball experiment was destroyed by Bam Adebayo, and the Heat shooters were too much for the Celtics.
And Miami didn’t even have Jimmy Butler for that game.
“Both those guys are smart, both those guys are winners, they both do what they do really, really well,” Stevens said. “We saw that with Crowder here. He’s shooting it great, he’s a really smart player, he’s a competitive guy, and he’s fit right in with that team. And it allowed them to — a team that’s started big all year, it allowed them to start Adebayo at the five with all that floor, that spacing, now everybody’s strengths are that much more amplified.”
Crowder in particular is thriving with the Heat. The addition of Iguodala, a Finals MVP, was heralded, but getting Crowder in the same deal was the real coup. He clearly appreciates the culture Miami has built, and he’s thriving in it.
His part has resulted in the best shooting of his career. Before Miami, his best shooting days came as a Celtic, when he shot 35.3 percent from 3-point range. After being traded to Miami, he shot 44 percent during the regular season and 40 percent during the playoffs.
The Celtics are going to have to get creative to spring their best players. The series against Toronto was a classic battle, but it may pale in comparison to what’s waiting for the Celtics on Tuesday.