BALTIMORE — The celebration was almost muted Thursday night, as it had been the week before, when a playoff berth was clinched with a month left in the season. The Ravens were AFC North champions for the second straight year, and at the end, it looked almost like just another preseason win, quarterback Lamar Jackson relaxing on the sideline, M&T Bank Stadium quickly emptying, a franchise fixated on the future.
The Ravens’ 42-21 win Thursday over the New York Jets included Jackson breaking Michael Vick’s single-season rushing record for a quarterback.
Few would dispute that the Ravens have entered the regular season’s home stretch as the NFL’s best team, and their ambitions match that esteem. Jackson finished 15 for 23 for 212 yards, posting his third five-touchdown game this season, and added eight carries for a game-high 86 yards.
— Compiled from news reports