The Red Sox were encouraged by a better month of May that put them within sniffing distance of the three-team wild card race, but even as they finally emerged to become one of the best offenses in baseball, inconsistency as a whole followed them.
They know plenty of work remains if they want to be a playoff contender.
“What we did the first month of the season still counts,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Wednesday. “And so we’re going to have to do this for a while longer to really jump in this thing where we want to be.”
How they started June was an important step forward.
There may be no must-wins in June, but the Red Sox simply couldn’t be swept at home by the rebuilding Reds. A night after their bats and defense cost them, the Red Sox rebounded the way they should. Jackie Bradley Jr. had a four-RBI night, and backed by a strong start from Garrett Whitlock, the Red Sox ended a disappointing homestand on a high note with a 7-1 victory.
The Red Sox improved to 24-27 and now head west for a 10-game road trip starting Friday in Oakland.
“To have this going into the off day, it’s a big momentum boost,” said Alex Verdugo, who had two doubles in the win. “Just have to keep feeding off of it and hopefully go out to Oakland, Anaheim and Seattle and handle our business.”
The takeaways:
The offense came to life
The Red Sox’ bats confusingly fell flat after a five-homer binge on Sunday, as they scored one run in their last two losses. On Tuesday, it started out looking like more of the same, as Reds rookie phenom Hunter Greene dazzled in his first three innings, striking out seven Red Sox and flashing a 100 mph fastball to go along with a nasty slider. He was easily fooling Sox hitters the first time through the order, but not so much the second time.
The Sox had scored just one run in their previous 21 innings entering the fourth, when they finally strung together some hits, ignited by the heart of their order. Rafael Devers — who last season was overwhelmed by fastballs — smoked a 100 mph heater from Greene to start the rally. J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts each followed with singles to make it 1-0.
Verdugo, who’s been snake bitten by hard contact this season, finally got some results that he deserved when he cracked a Greene changeup to the right-center field gap for a two-run double.
Greene recorded his eighth strikeout of the night by punching out Trevor Story before he induced Christian Vazquez into a groundout, but after Bradley Jr. laced an RBI single up the middle, his night was over.
“The velocity came down,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He’s good, 101 with a 92 mph slider. The difference was huge early on but then the velocity came down and everything blended. … It didn’t look too promising but the fact that velocity came down and we were able to attack certain pitches, it was a good one.”
Garrett Whitlock was effective, but his velocity was down.
Whitlock has gone through some growing pains since becoming a full-time Red Sox starter and looked better in allowing just one run over six innings in Wednesday’s win. But he did so in a different way. He didn’t strike anyone out.
“Very [strange],” Cora said. “I was looking up, like I haven’t seen one. But it was weak contact. Kept them off balance.”
Whitlock, who earned his first career win as a starter, became the first pitcher in MLB to throw six innings with zero earned runs, zero walks and zero strikeouts since Rick Porcello did it with the Tigers in 2014. Whitlock allowed four hits and no walks in an efficient 70 pitches. But was something off? The hard-throwing righty’s velocity was down on each of his three pitches. His fastball averaged 93.6 mph, down from his season-long average of 95.4 mph. It wasn’t by design, Whitlock said.
“That was just how it was tonight,” Whitlock said.
Instead, Whitlock was a ground ball machine. He gave up one-out singles in the first, second and fifth innings, but induced inning-ending double play balls on each of them. Whitlock had entered Wednesday with just five double plays induced in 112 career innings.
“One of the things we talked with him a few days ago was pitch to your strengths, don’t try to adjust before they adjust, and I think that started against Seattle,” Cora said. “We got away from what he does. It was more of a scouting report and what we should do and the last two it’s’ been get ahead with the fastball and go from there.”
Jackie Bradley Jr. had another big offensive night at Fenway.
Whether it’s long-lasting familiarity or just a hot stretch, Bradley Jr. is continuing to look at the plate in his home ballpark. In addition to his RBI single to cap the Red Sox’ four-run rally in the fourth, he put the game on ice with the bases loaded in the eighth, when he smashed a pitch to left-center that got by diving center fielder Nick Senzel for a bases-clearing, three-run triple.
Bradley Jr. is now hitting .308 with an .862 OPS, 13 extra-base hits and 13 RBI in 26 games this season at Fenway. Now he’ll try to translate to the road, where he’s hitting .139 with a .396 OPS in 22 games.
“I’ve just been playing well,” Bradley Jr. said. “I’ve been swinging it, I feel like I’ve had the same approach on the road as well, but sometimes balls don’t fall. They’ve been able to fall a little bit more here, so that’s always good.”