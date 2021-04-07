J. D. Martinez made up for his mistake.
After the Red Sox designated hitter made a baffling baserunning error that could cost them the game, he came through in extra innings. Trailing 5-4 in the 12th inning of a long night at Fenway Park, Martinez smacked a two-run double to right to give the Red Sox a walk-off 6-5 victory over the Rays Tuesday, as they overcame three deficits to do so.
“We didn’t stop playing and that’s the mark of a good team,” manager Alex Cora said.
It didn’t look promising after the eighth. The Red Sox trailed 3-1 going into the inning when Alex Verdugo and Martinez led off with back-to-back doubles to make it a one-run game. It looked like they were ready to rally. But then Martinez committed a cardinal sin.
He forgot how many outs there were.
With one out and Martinez on second, Rafael Devers hit a line drive to center for the second out. But Martinez inexplicably just kept on running, and running to home plate, and he was easily doubled off second. The inning was over, and the rally was suddenly killed.
But luckily for Martinez, Christian Vazquez had his back. After Matt Barnes pitched a shutout ninth to keep it a one-run game, the catcher led off the Red Sox’ last chance and smoked an 0-2 fastball off Rays reliever Diego Castillo over everything in left for his first home run of the season. Tie game.
“It was planned,” Martinez joked after the game. “You see, I knew if I messed up, that Christian would come up the next at-bat next inning and hit a home run off Castillo. It was all planned.”
The Red Sox certainly didn’t make it easy on themselves, but Martinez would eventually get his chance to be the hero. After a scoreless 10th, the Red Sox and Rays exchanged runs to start the 11th. Tanner Houck came on in relief and gave up a leadoff double to Willy Adames, and Devers replied in the bottom half with an RBI single to tie it and send it to the 12th.
After the Rays went ahead again, 5-4, on a Randy Arozarena fielder’s choice, the Red Sox needed to come back a third time. And Rays reliever Ryan Thompson aided them in that quest.
With two outs and Hunter Renfroe, the extra-inning runner on second, Thompson hit Verdugo with a pitch. And then he threw a passed ball that allowed the runners to advance to second and third. Martinez, who is scorching hot to start the season, certainly made him pay, taking a 1-1 slider the other way. It sailed over Arozarena’s head, and a Red Sox celebration ensued on the base paths.
“It was great,” Martinez said. “All jokes aside, after I made that mental mistake on second and then coming up with the go-ahead run on third in the [10th] and hitting that ball, Adames made a great play on it. But not winning it there, it felt good to come through there in that situation.”
For the Red Sox, it was their first win with the new extra innings rule that puts a runner at second to start each inning after coming up empty in their first four tries. And by taking the first two of three, the Red Sox finally took a series win over the Rays for the first time since August 2018, an encouraging turnaround after they were swept by the Orioles to start the season.
“We won the series against the defending American League champions,” Cora said. “It’s a good bounceback from what happened this week and we get a chance to sweep them [Wednesday].”
Cordero continues to impress
He may have had a hiccup to start spring training, but early returns on Franchy Cordero to begin his Red Sox career have been positive.
After going hitless over opening weekend, the new Red Sox left fielder now has two doubles in as many games. And he made a critical defensive play on Tuesday night.
With one out and two runners in the seventh, Cordero leaped at the Green Monster for a terrific catch on a fly ball from Margot, then doubled up Randy Arozarena at second to end the inning. It looked as though the ball may have bounced off the wall, but after a review, the catch was confirmed. It was a huge play. If it was a hit, the game could have broken open for the Rays, but instead momentum swung back for the Red Sox as they tried to mount a late comeback.
Perez was solid: Martin Perez gave the Red Sox what they’re hoping for from him as the No. 5 starter this season: Enough innings and a chance to win. And he held his own against Rays ace Tyler Glasnow.
The veteran lefty pitched five innings and saw one batter in the sixth when he was pulled after giving up a leadoff walk. But he was otherwise effective, striking out six while giving up two runs on five hits. The two runs came with the bases loaded in the third when Manuel Margot hit a weakly hit two-out single that chopped through the infield to give the Rays the lead. Perez put himself in another bases-loaded jam, but escaped with a punchout of Willy Adames.
Through one turn in the rotation, Red Sox starters have performed well with the exception of Garrett Richards, who lasted just two innings on Sunday. Nathan Eovaldi, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta and Perez have each thrown solid five-inning outings. And with the return of Eduardo Rodriguez coming Thursday, the Red Sox should feel mostly good about their starting rotation right now.