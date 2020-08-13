For a moment, J.D. Martinez’s eighth-inning grand slam gave the Red Sox a rare sign of life.
But like so many positive moments for the Red Sox this season, it was fleeting. The Red Sox had trailed 8-0 going into the eighth and rallied to make it 8-5 with no outs on Martinez’s homer over the Green Monster. But the rally stopped there, and the Red Sox couldn’t overcome more bad pitching and even more sloppiness in a 9-5 loss to the Tampa Rays Wednesday at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox will send rookie Kyle Hart to the mound Thursday as they try to avoid a sweep.
If there was one sequence of events that could sum up the 2020 version of the Red Sox, it came in the second inning. The Rays led 2-0 with two outs and no one on when Zack Godley induced Austin Meadows into what should have been a routine fly ball to right field for the third out. But Kevin Pillar lost the ball in the twilight, Jackie Bradley Jr. couldn’t get over in time and it dropped onto the grass.
Godley’s very next pitch, a cutter to Brandon Lowe, was crushed into the right-field seats for a two-run homer to make it 4-0. The Rays never looked back from there.
The Red Sox, who entered the night with the third-most errors in the American League this season, were again sloppy on defense, even if they didn’t commit any errors.
Godley can only put so much blame on his defense for this one, because he had his worst start in a Red Sox uniform. After a bounce-back outing against the Blue Jays last weekend, it went downhill quickly for the right-hander, who faced 21 Rays batters, gave up 10 hits and eight earned runs, which included three homers. Rays batters had a field day against him, hitting five extra-base hits, all of which were smoked. Two of the three homers he surrendered were on the first pitch, and the other was on the second. He wasn’t fooling anyone.
Eighteen games into the season, the Red Sox still can’t find a suitable starter outside Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez. The Sox are 5-3 this season when their top two pitchers start, and 1-9 when anyone else does. No starter besides Eovaldi or Perez has completed at least four innings yet.