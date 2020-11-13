Ivy League cancels basketball season
The Ivy League will not have a 2020-21 basketball season because of the spike in coronavirus cases, according to multiple sources. The decision was made Thursday.
The Ivies become the first NCAA Division I league to opt out of the basketball season.
Freeman, Abreau named 2020 MVPs
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was named National League MVP and Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was named American League MVP on Thursday. Freeman received 28 first-place votes and Abreu received 21.