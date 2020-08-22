Four sports that had spanned a combined 328 years at the University of Iowa suffered discontinuation on Friday, trimmed from another athletics budget ailing from the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In an open letter, the university president and athletic director of a program in an especially stormy year announced the end of the men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and men’s tennis programs at the end of the 2020-21 academic year. It signaled the end of programs that had begun, respectively, in 1922, 1917, 1974 and 1939, according to Iowa media guides. It happened on the same day some Big Ten football parents, including those of some Iowa players, marched at the Big Ten headquarters in Rosemont, Ill., hoping to restore an autumn football season the conference canceled last week after recommendations from a medical advisory board.
“The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a financial exigency which threatens our continued ability to adequately support 24 intercollegiate athletics programs at the desired championship level,” wrote Bruce Harreld, Iowa’s president, and Gary Barta, the athletic director. “With the Big Ten Conference’s postponement of fall competition on August 11, UI Athletics now projects lost revenue of approximately $100M and an overall deficit between $60-75M this fiscal year. A loss of this magnitude will take years to overcome. We have a plan to recover, but the journey will be challenging.”
Calling it “extremely difficult news,” the statement read, “Each of these (four) teams will have the opportunity to compete in their upcoming 2020-21 seasons, should the circumstances surrounding COVID-19 permit, before they are discontinued at the varsity level.”
While Iowa became the first Big Ten school to announce cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, its move had precedent among many colleges in less-lucrative divisions and among the 65 Power Five schools in the case of Stanford. In early July, Stanford ceased 11 of its 36 sports programs. Iowa’s number of sports readied to shrink from 24 to 20 in a program that would figure to be hit even harder than Stanford by whatever realities wind up befalling football, college sports’ king rainmaker. All the possibilities at the moment figure to include drastically reduced stadium crowds and revenue.
The Iowa football program, which lists 29 staff members, already knew a turbulent summer as Kirk Ferentz, the longest-standing head coach in the 130-team Football Bowl Subdivision at 22 seasons, responded to former Iowa players’ claims of racism in the program. It led to the removal of both the 21-season strength-and-conditioning coach and a player Twitter ban, as well as expansion of a player leadership group and the creation of a player advisory group.