The United States is in trouble at the Presidents Cup, falling behind 9-5 after Saturday morning’s session of four ball at Royal Melbourne. The International team took 2½ out of 4 points to widen its lead going into Saturday afternoon’s session of foursomes that took place after The Sentinel went to press.
Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler combined for the only U.S. win in four ball, defeating Marc Leishman and Haotong Li, 3 and 2. The U.S. has trailed the entire way in the four-day competition. Singles play is scheduled for Sunday. (6 p.m. Saturday on the U.S. East Coast)