New England’s love affair with Danny Woodhead started early and seemed to grow exponentially with every game he played for the Patriots.
It was hard not to fall for the pint-sized running back, who fell into the Patriots’ laps after being released by the Jets one game into the 2010 season.
Woodhead was the little engine that could, a 5-foot-8 dynamo coming out of Division II Chadron State in his native Nebraska, defying long odds to make it to the NFL.
And now, a decade after his run with the Patriots ended, Woodhead is once again making the improbable come true.
After advancing in his local qualifier in Omaha, Woodhead is a step away from qualifying for the U.S. Open, which is being played at The Country Club in Brookline from June 16-19.
If he makes it through a 36-hole final qualifier on June 6 at Springfield (Ohio) Country Club, Woodhead will return to New England, only this time, as a burgeoning golfer.
Speaking with the Herald last week, Woodhead said he even has to pinch himself every so often when he thinks about how far he’s come in a different sport, and what might lie ahead.
“Would it be special? Oh my gosh, it would be special to somehow qualify. Not a lot of people get to do stuff like this,” he said. “And for [the U.S. Open] to be in Brookline? That’s the craziest thing about it. That’s where everything started for me in my career. Yeah, sure, I was with the Jets, but [New England] is really where it all started.”
The legend of Woodhead as cult hero began with him being greeted by Bill Belichick in the Patriots locker room shortly after being cut by the Jets, being handed the playbook, and in turn, having to take a crash course learning New England’s complex offense in a matter of days, not weeks or months.
Almost on cue, Woodhead scored a touchdown in his first game, a 22-yard scamper off a draw play, and ultimately developed into a valuable and trusted weapon for Tom Brady and a fan favorite by extension.
“It was a wild, wild ride that week. It was a lot of fun,” said Woodhead. “I was embraced so ridiculously by the New England community. And, it’s funny, in the grand scheme of things, I only played there three years, but everyone there treated me so well. And the fans were so amazing to me. I have a huge place in my heart for New England.”
Well, Patriots fans might once again have the chance to reconnect with one of their favorite alums and cheer him on, only in a much different venue than Gillette Stadium, and in a completely different sport.
From a hobby to getting serious
Woodhead had played golf mostly as a hobby during his football years, but took it up more seriously after retiring in 2017. It was just something he wanted to try in earnest, and see where it took him.
Five years later, he’s on the verge of saddling up next to Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Spieth, et al in Brookline, at one of the oldest and most storied country clubs in the United States.
“I love the game. So It’s just something I went after, and I’ve been trying to get better, have fun with it, and compete in events,” he said. “You have to have a competitive nature when you’re in the NFL, and the next thing you know, you retire, and you don’t have any competition.
“So I said, well, I’ll have some fun with this. That’s how it started.”
The more he played, the better he got. At this stage, Woodhead is better than a scratch golfer, so anything is possible in his mind.
Last year, the 37-year-old qualified for the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at Chambers Bay, so he’s no fluke.
And earlier this month, in his first attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open, he carded an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club, earning one of the site’s five Final Qualifying berths.
Talk about having a competitive nature, Woodhead battled throughout the round, overcoming four bogeys with as many birdies in order to advance and give himself a shot at landing in Brookline next month.
“He’s got some game, and he’s really working on it,” said Dominick Mitchum, the head pro at Omaha Country Club. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see him make it to the next level.”
Mitchum raved about the huge following Woodhead has in Omaha. Apparently, Woodhead’s quest to earn a spot in the U.S. Open has really captured the masses.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s not only the talk of the club, but of Omaha, for sure,” said Mitchum. “He’s a small-town, western Nebraska boy. When he made it to the NFL, everyone knew who he was. Even when he was in college, everyone knew. He’s always been kind of a big deal in Nebraska. People love and respect Danny Woodhead.”
He was a big deal in New England, too. Fans grew to love his fire and toughness, along with his competitiveness and ability to make big plays.