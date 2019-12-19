DALLAS — The late start time considered, national television was expecting a bigger marquee than this. But with no Marcus Smart, a late-scratched Gordon Hayward or, on the other side, Luka Doncic, there could have easily been some watery eggnog on tap.
Not with the way Kristaps Porzingis has been playing without his injured teammate, though, and not with the way Kemba Walker once again sealed the result in the Celtics’ 109-103 win over Dallas, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Walker, in leading the Celtics to their second win of the season over Dallas, scored 32 points on 9-for-18 shooting, to go along with 26 points from Jaylen Brown and 24 from Jayson Tatum.
Walker bookended his performance with a 16-point first quarter and a 13-point fourth.
But look beyond the starters — Semi Ojeleye took Hayward’s spot with the first unit — and there was Coach Brad Stevens, once again shuffling. Grant Williams likely turned the game with his five-point run over the last 1:57 of the third quarter. Romeo Langford, with 14 seconds on his NBA resume prior to last night, lasted five minutes this time.
Stevens started the second quarter with something truly exotic — Jayson Tatum, Enes Kanter, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye and Brad Wanamaker, with Langford soon subbing in for Green.
This is how the Celtics will survive in the short term, with baling wire.
“I feel like we go through this a lot, unfortunately, but we got a lot of depth, a lot of guys that are talented, can do a lot of things, and we always just try to figure it out,” said Tatum. “Try to make no excuses, no matter who we have or don’t have.”
And Wednesday night, in a situation exacerbated by early foul trouble for Kanter and Theis as they attempted to corral Porzingis — he of the 23-point, 13-rebound double-double and three blocks — the Celtics also left a few shooters open.
Or, judging from Dallas’ 8-for-24 first half performance from three, multitudes of shooters.
“I thought we were awful. They missed a lot of open shots,” said Stevens. “We played it well enough to win, but not as good as we need to to be a really good team. And then we had moments late where we strung together some stops. But we have to be much more committed to being better on that end of the floor.
“I just think you can’t leave shooters open the way we leave shooters open,” he said. “The transition needs to get better. Our switching needs to be better. Communication needs to be better. Again, awful’s probably strong. We had some really good possessions. We just didn’t have enough of them that you felt like, OK, we can really stop them from getting a good look right here. And they do that to people. They’re a good offense. But we need to play a lot better than we did. I’m happy with how we shared it. I thought we did a good job of figuring out where some matchups were that we wanted. And we got enough stops. But we just have to be better than that.”
Brown, who spent much of the night guarding Porzingis, placed much of the blame on himself. He claimed ownership of the Marcus Smart role, while his teammate attempts to recover from a double eye infection.
“A lot of it was me. I need to be a little bit more sound, especially with Smart out,” said Brown. “When Smart’s not here I’m the defensive captain so I have to come out and make sure that I’m a little bit more sound. I made some good plays and we executed some good stops, but I think we can get a little bit better starting with my energy and starting with me.”
But on a night when the defense didn’t stop nearly enough, the greater cast did its job.
The Celtics thus led, 76-73, for the first time since the 10:50 mark of the second quarter.
Brown and Tatum both picked up their scoring in the fourth, the former with the Celtics’ first two buckets of the quarter, and the latter with a 3-pointer and three-point play for an 88-80 lead on the tail end of a 10-3 run.
Walker, who was scoreless in the second quarter and had four in the third, then took over with 13 points in the last 5:17, including two 3-pointers.
“It’s good. Those guys just really make it easy for me,” he said of Tatum and Brown. “Whenever I’m missing they always come up to me and tell me don’t worry about it, keeping me confident, and those are the things you need from your teammates. Especially for me, being the new guy, of course, sometimes I can get a little bit down but when you got guys picking you up, it keeps you confident and it makes you continue to want to make the right plays. Our development together is getting better. Our chemistry is getting better each and every day.”