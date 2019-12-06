Injured Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came to a small stage on crutches and started talking about what coach Nick Saban might like: the Alabama team. But the questions quickly came to whether he will return for a final season with Alabama or declare for the NFL draft.
If he’s a Top 10 or Top 15 draft pick, “that would be tough to pass up,” going to the NFL, he said. But he also said there’s more to his decision than just that.
“I don’t want to say too much,” he said Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
He doesn’t have a timetable to announce the decision, he said. The junior has until Jan. 20 to declare for the draft as an underclassman.
“It’s something I still need to sit down and talk to with my family,” he said. “I really haven’t had that opportunity because of the rehab I’m going under and I’m still trying to go to classes.”
— Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale)